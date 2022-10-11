Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Shares of WMT opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

