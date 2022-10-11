Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 115 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 146.91 ($1.78).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.0 %

VOD opened at GBX 101.48 ($1.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £28.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,691.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.37. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 99.59 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

