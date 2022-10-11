Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VWO stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

