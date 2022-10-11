V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $4,330,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 242.5% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 54.6% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.