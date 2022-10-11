V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $616,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.94.
American Express Price Performance
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Express (AXP)
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.