V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $616,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.94.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $137.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

