Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 114.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 50,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 304,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.03.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

