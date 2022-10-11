Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thor Industries

Thor Industries Trading Up 4.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 97.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.67. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $125.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.