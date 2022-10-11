Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.25.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Thor Industries Trading Up 4.5 %
THO opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.67. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $125.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.
Thor Industries Company Profile
Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
