TheStreet Downgrades WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.14.

WestRock Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 175,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.7% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,520 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth $1,801,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 63.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 827,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 345.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

