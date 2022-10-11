The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $4.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $15.15.
The LGL Group Company Profile
