The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $218.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $131.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.04. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

