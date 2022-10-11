Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.53. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $26.81.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 26.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 188.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Further Reading

