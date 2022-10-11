Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Tata Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors Stock Down 2.7 %

Tata Motors stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.72. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tata Motors

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 52.30% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 87.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 129.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 50.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.