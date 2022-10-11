Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $406.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $406.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Synopsys Stock Down 4.6 %

SNPS stock opened at $292.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.30 and a 200-day moving average of $320.13.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 119.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after acquiring an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2,935.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 26,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Synopsys by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

