Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.87.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

