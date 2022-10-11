Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUBCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Subsea 7 from 104.00 to 105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

