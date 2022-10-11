StoneX Group Inc. Takes $472,000 Position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter.

BPT stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.7031 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

