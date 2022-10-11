StoneX Group Inc. Sells 15,106 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $258.18 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 180.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

