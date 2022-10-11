StoneX Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 210,219 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 39.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,809,000 after acquiring an additional 120,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $141.35 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.94.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.