StoneX Group Inc. Invests $514,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DE opened at $359.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.59. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
