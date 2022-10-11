StoneX Group Inc. Invests $499,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 35,457 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,371 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 33.0% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 17,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 32,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

