StoneX Group Inc. Buys New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after buying an additional 1,014,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.03.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

