StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,026 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.51. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.