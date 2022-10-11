StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,026 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.
Medtronic Trading Down 0.7 %
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
