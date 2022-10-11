Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 176.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after buying an additional 45,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Snap-on by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $209.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.