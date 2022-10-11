Smile Coin (SMILE) Trading 13.9% Lower This Week

Smile Coin (SMILE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Smile Coin has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Smile Coin has a market capitalization of $887,721.08 and approximately $153,963.00 worth of Smile Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smile Coin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smile Coin Profile

Smile Coin’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Smile Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Smile Coin’s official website is smilecoin.us. Smile Coin’s official Twitter account is @smilecoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smile Coin is https://reddit.com/r/smilecoin. The official message board for Smile Coin is medium.com/@smilecoinnetwork.

Smile Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smile Coin (SMILE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Algorand platform. Smile Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Smile Coin is 0.00008845 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $335,163.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smilecoin.us/.”

