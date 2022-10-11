Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $27.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWIR shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWIR opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

