Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Acquires 532 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.46.

Alphabet stock opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.09. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.