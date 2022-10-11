Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,658,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

