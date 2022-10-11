Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded to Outperform by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.53. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

