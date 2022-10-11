Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded to Outperform by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.9 %
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.53. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.
Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
