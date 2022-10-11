Ruffer Investment Company Limited (RICA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on October 28th

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ruffer Investment Price Performance

Shares of RICA opened at GBX 300.90 ($3.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,101.85. Ruffer Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 283 ($3.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 329 ($3.98). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 298.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 306.37.

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.