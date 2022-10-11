Reviewing Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and UMB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $552.34 million 2.92 $235.11 million $4.36 8.28 UMB Financial $1.34 billion 3.14 $353.02 million $8.55 10.19

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 36.97% 12.47% 1.45% UMB Financial 28.98% 14.34% 1.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sandy Spring Bancorp and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 UMB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.58%. UMB Financial has a consensus target price of $103.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.07%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Sandy Spring Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities, such as commercial, personal, and medical liability lines. The Investment Management segment offers investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. It also provides personal trust and wealth management services. The company operates a network of approximately 50 locations in Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers asset management and healthcare service provided to institutional client; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, and small business loan, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and advisory and trust service. It operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

