Reviewing CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A -363.53% 36.94%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.74 million 0.61 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$4.51 million N/A N/A

CloudCommerce has higher revenue and earnings than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

