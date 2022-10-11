Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.14. Quotient shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,359,175 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on QTNT. Cowen reduced their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quotient in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Quotient alerts:

Quotient Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quotient

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 900,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the first quarter valued at $48,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quotient by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 137,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at $343,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.