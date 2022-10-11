PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,784,000 after acquiring an additional 103,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PVH by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,740,000 after acquiring an additional 329,358 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth about $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in PVH by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,651,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,946,000 after acquiring an additional 205,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $46.80 on Thursday. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PVH will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

