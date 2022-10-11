POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $7.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $757.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.10. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

