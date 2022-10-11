Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Zoetis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

ZTS stock opened at $145.78 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.90.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

