Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $346,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.32. The company has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.