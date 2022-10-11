Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

