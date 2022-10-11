Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,395 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 254,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.