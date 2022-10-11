Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.86. The company has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

