Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Bank of America from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PARA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paramount Global from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Paramount Global to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Paramount Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.5 %

PARA opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,524,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $750,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.