Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OHI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

