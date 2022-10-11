Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Olin from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.25.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Up 1.4 %

OLN stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. Analysts expect that Olin will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.