Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Olaplex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,555,000 after purchasing an additional 249,123 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,054,000 after purchasing an additional 527,300 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

