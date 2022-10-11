Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nuvei from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Nuvei from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nuvei from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Shares of NVEI opened at $27.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $136.00.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Nuvei had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 31.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 489,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 118,517 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Nuvei by 3.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 950,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after buying an additional 34,819 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nuvei by 19.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 42,703 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nuvei during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

