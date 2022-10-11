Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:JPS opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $9.95.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS)
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.