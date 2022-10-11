Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JPS opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.