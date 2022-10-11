Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NIQ opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 39,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,779,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.