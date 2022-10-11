Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.