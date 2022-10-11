Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $15.80.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
