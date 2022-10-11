Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Neogen Price Performance
NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $12.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.77. Neogen has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $47.80.
Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Neogen
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Neogen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 260,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.
About Neogen
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neogen (NEOG)
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.