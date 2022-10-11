Navalign LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Navalign LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $234.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

