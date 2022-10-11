Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,273,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,523 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 531.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 48,760 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

